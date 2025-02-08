Swiss foreign minister pushes for free trade deal in Latin America

Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis, right, with his Bolivian counterpart Celinda Sosa. Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

During a five-day trip to Brazil, Bolivia and Paraguay this week, Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis tried to push forward sluggish negotiations on a free trade agreement between Mercosur and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).

3 minutes

Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Ideally, the agreement should be finalised before the end of this six-month period, before being signed in the second half of the year, foreign ministry spokesman Nicolas Bideau told the Keyston-SDA news agency after the trip.

The negotiations between EFTA countries – Switzerland, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein – and Mercosur, the free trade area encompassing Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay and Paraguay, have been dragging on for years. Making progress was therefore the main focus of the trip, the foreign ministry wrote on Saturday. Switzerland would benefit from savings of up to CHF180 million ($198 million) as a result of the agreement, which would exempt exports from high customs duties.

The talks took place at a time when such agreements with countries in Latin America are in high demand. Since taking office, US President Donald Trump has been exerting pressure to pre-empt China in this regard.

More

More Argentina, China, Thailand, Kosovo: Switzerland pushes free trade at the WEF This content was published on Switzerland uses the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos as a key platform for trade diplomacy. This year, it took an especially active role. Read more: Argentina, China, Thailand, Kosovo: Switzerland pushes free trade at the WEF

Swiss fan Milei

Argentina’s President Javier Milei declared at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos in January that he was prepared to leave Mercosur necessary to conclude a free trade agreement with the US. However, many Argentinian firms are closely networked with the Brazilian economy in particular.

After his appearance at WEF, Milei also met with Swiss Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter, who also currently holds the rotating Swiss presidency. She advised him to finalise negotiations soon, Keller-Sutter told journalists after the meeting.

Milei had assured her that the work was progressing well. He also told her he had “great sympathy for Switzerland”.

Translated from German by DeepL/dos

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.