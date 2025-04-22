Swiss foreign minister spoke with Iranian counterpart about US dialogue

Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis has spoken with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi about the current dialogue between the US and Iran. This was confirmed by the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) on Monday.

The telephone conversation was part of the exchange within the framework of the protecting power mandate, under which Switzerland represents the interests of the US in Iran, it said.

During the conversation, Araghchi informed foreign minister Cassis about the talks in Muscat and Rome, a FDFA spokesperson wrote at the request of Keystone-SDA on Monday.

The US wants to prevent an Iranian nuclear weapons program – by military means if necessary. Araghchi and the US special envoy Steve Witkoff initially met in Rome for these negotiations. Next Wednesday, the two parties to the conflict plan to meet in the Omani capital Muscat for a further round of negotiations.

During the telephone conversation with Cassis, the Iranian Foreign Minister also emphasised how much Iran appreciated Switzerland’s efforts in the Iranian nuclear issue, the spokesperson continued.

Switzerland represents the interests of the US in Iran within the framework of a protecting power mandate. This mandate dates back to the hostage crisis of 1980. At that time, the US broke off contact with Iran after the country proclaimed the Islamic Republic, and students occupied the US embassy in Tehran and held employees of the embassy hostage.

Adapted from German by DeepL/jdp

