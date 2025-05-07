Swiss foreign ministry alarmed by Gaza developments

The Israeli army is launching another offensive in the Gaza Strip, home to over two million Palestinians, aiming to eliminate the terrorist group Hamas. Some Israeli politicians are calling for the complete expulsion of the residents.
International humanitarian law forbids the annexation of occupied territories and the forced displacement of their populations, the foreign ministry stated on X on Tuesday.
Humanitarian aid must reach the population, requiring full respect for international law, an immediate ceasefire and the release of all hostages.
Following the Hamas attack on Israeli border villages on October 7, 2023, which resulted in massacres, rapes, the deaths of around 1,200 Jewish Israelis, and the abduction of over 250 hostages, the Israeli army launched several waves of attacks on the Gaza Strip.
Palestinian sources report that over 50,000 people have been killed so far. Israel is currently blocking food deliveries to the coastal territory.
