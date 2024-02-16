Swiss foreign ministry expresses concern at the death of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny

In this handout photo taken from a footage provided by Moscow City Court, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny shows a heart symbol standing in the cage during a hearing to a motion from the Russian prison service to convert the suspended sentence of Navalny from the 2014 criminal conviction into a real prison term in the Moscow City Court in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, February 2, 2021. KEYSTONE/Moscow City Court

The Swiss Foreign Ministry has expressed its dismay following the death of Kremlin opponent Alexei Navalny.

The Russian was an advocate of democracy and fundamental rights, the Swiss foreign ministry wrote on the news portal X, previously twitter, on Friday.

The Swiss foreign ministry expects an investigation to be launched into the cause of death. The department also expressed its condolences to Navalny’s family.

According to the judiciary, the leading Russian opposition politician Navalny died in custody. This was announced by the prison administration, as reported by the Russian News Agency, TASS.

Translated from German by DeepL/amva

