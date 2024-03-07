Swiss foreign ministry warns against travel to Haiti
The Swiss foreign ministry advised against travelling to Haiti on Thursday due to the precarious security situation. Switzerland has no further means of providing assistance in emergencies, it added.
According to the Swiss foreign ministry, the current state structures in the poorest country in the western hemisphere are unable to guarantee security. The development of the situation is “highly uncertain”.
The number of criminal kidnappings and other violent crimes is prevalent throughout the country and particularly in the capital, Port-au-Prince. Police support cannot be counted on. The situation is dangerous for both locals and foreign nationals.
More
Swiss embassy staff safely evacuated from Sudan
The Swiss foreign ministry has previously advised against travelling to Haiti. Switzerland has no diplomatic representations in Haiti, but does have one in neighbouring Dominican Republic.
Situation is out of control
Haiti is sinking into chaos: Since last week, a coalition of various brutal gangs has been strategically attacking important infrastructure such as the airports, the police academy and prisons. According to the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, more than 4,500 prisoners, including known gang members, have escaped from prisons during the course of the attacks.
More
Evacuations out of crisis areas: What you need to know
Meanwhile, according to a United Nations estimate, the gangs control around 80% of Port-au-Prince. According to a report in the Swiss newspaper Le Nouvelliste, the leader of the gang coalition founded at the end of February, former police officer, Jimmy “Barbecue” Chérizier, recently warned of a civil war if interim Prime Minister Ariel Henry does not step down and if the international community continues its support of Henry.
Adapted from German by DeepL/amva
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.