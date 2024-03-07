Swiss foreign ministry warns against travel to Haiti

Gang leader, former police officer, Jimmy "Barbecue" Chérizier, recently warned of a civil war if interim Prime Minister Ariel Henry does not step down and if the international community continues its support of Henry. KEYSTONE/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

The Swiss foreign ministry advised against travelling to Haiti on Thursday due to the precarious security situation. Switzerland has no further means of providing assistance in emergencies, it added.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA

According to the Swiss foreign ministry, the current state structures in the poorest country in the western hemisphere are unable to guarantee security. The development of the situation is “highly uncertain”.

The number of criminal kidnappings and other violent crimes is prevalent throughout the country and particularly in the capital, Port-au-Prince. Police support cannot be counted on. The situation is dangerous for both locals and foreign nationals.

More

More Swiss embassy staff safely evacuated from Sudan This content was published on Swiss embassy staff successfully evacuated from Sudan. Read more: Swiss embassy staff safely evacuated from Sudan

The Swiss foreign ministry has previously advised against travelling to Haiti. Switzerland has no diplomatic representations in Haiti, but does have one in neighbouring Dominican Republic.

Situation is out of control

Haiti is sinking into chaos: Since last week, a coalition of various brutal gangs has been strategically attacking important infrastructure such as the airports, the police academy and prisons. According to the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, more than 4,500 prisoners, including known gang members, have escaped from prisons during the course of the attacks.

More

More Evacuations out of crisis areas: What you need to know This content was published on Swiss Abroad who wanted to leave Sudan could not count on help from the Swiss embassy. What aid is the Confederation obliged to provide, if at all? Read more: Evacuations out of crisis areas: What you need to know

Meanwhile, according to a United Nations estimate, the gangs control around 80% of Port-au-Prince. According to a report in the Swiss newspaper Le Nouvelliste, the leader of the gang coalition founded at the end of February, former police officer, Jimmy “Barbecue” Chérizier, recently warned of a civil war if interim Prime Minister Ariel Henry does not step down and if the international community continues its support of Henry.

Adapted from German by DeepL/amva

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished… We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe

In compliance with the JTI standards More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative