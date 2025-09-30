Swiss foreign ministry welcomes US peace plan for Gaza

Several European leaders have welcomed the US peace plan for Gaza. Keystone-SDA

The Federal Department of Foreign Affairs has welcomed the US proposal to end the war in Gaza and open up prospects for lasting peace. On the social media platform X, it has announced its intention to support any initiative based on international law.

In addition to protecting the civilian population and securing the release of hostages, Switzerland wants to work to ensure access to humanitarian aid and lay the foundations for lasting peace based on the two-state solution, the department wrote on Tuesday.

This is the Foreign Ministry’s response to the recent news that Israel has accepted US President Donald Trump’s 20-point plan to end the Gaza war with the Palestinian militant group Hamas. This was announced after a meeting between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Trump on Monday.

