The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
News
Foreign Affairs

Swiss government: US tariffs will be cut to 15%

Trump reduces tariffs for Switzerland to 15
The Swiss government thanked US President Donald Trump for his "constructive engagement" on the tariffs issue. Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss government: US tariffs will be cut to 15%
Listening: Swiss government: US tariffs will be cut to 15%

The Swiss government said on Friday that US tariffs on its exports will be reduced to 15% from 39% and thanked President Donald Trump for a constructive engagement.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA/SRF/Reuters

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

“Switzerland and the US have successfully found a solution: U.S. tariffs will be reduced to 15%,” the Swiss government said in a post on X. This is the same tariff level as the European Union.

The Swiss authorities thanked Trump, adding that the recent meeting between Swiss Economics Minister Guy Parmelin and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer was “productive”.

External Content

Parmelin will present further details at 4.30pm (CET) at a press conference in Bern.

In a US television interview with CNBC, Greer said the details would be published on the White House website later today.

He told CNBC that under the agreement, Switzerland will send a lot of manufacturing to United States and bring down its US trade surplus, he said, adding that the pact also targets pharmaceuticals, gold smelting and railway equipment.

External Content
More

Translated from German by DeepL/sb

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

External Content

Related Stories

Popular Stories

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR