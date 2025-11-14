Swiss government: US tariffs will be cut to 15%
The Swiss government said on Friday that US tariffs on its exports will be reduced to 15% from 39% and thanked President Donald Trump for a constructive engagement.
“Switzerland and the US have successfully found a solution: U.S. tariffs will be reduced to 15%,” the Swiss government said in a post on X. This is the same tariff level as the European Union.
The Swiss authorities thanked Trump, adding that the recent meeting between Swiss Economics Minister Guy Parmelin and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer was “productive”.
Switzerland and the U.S. have successfully found a solution: U.S. tariffs will be reduced to 15%. Thanks to President Trump @POTUSExternal link for the constructive engagement. The meeting @USTradeRepExternal link with Amb. J. Greer was productive. Further details will be announced at 4pm. 🇨🇭🤝🇺🇸— Swiss Federal Government (@SwissGov) November 14, 2025External link
Parmelin will present further details at 4.30pm (CET) at a press conference in Bern.
In a US television interview with CNBC, Greer said the details would be published on the White House website later today.
He told CNBC that under the agreement, Switzerland will send a lot of manufacturing to United States and bring down its US trade surplus, he said, adding that the pact also targets pharmaceuticals, gold smelting and railway equipment.
🚨 @USTradeRepExternal link: "We've essentially reached a [trade] deal with Switzerland, so we'll post details of that today… We're really excited about that deal and what it means for American manufacturing." pic.twitter.com/sxf3LuDOubExternal link— Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 14, 2025External link
Swiss economics minister praises ‘very good’ tariff talks with US
Translated from German by DeepL/sb
External Content
