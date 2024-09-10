House of Representatives votes to stop UNRWA funding

The Social Democrats, Greens and Liberal Greens voted against the motion. The right-wing Radical-Liberals and the Centre Party were divided.
In May, the Swiss government approved a contribution of CHF10 ($11.78 million) to UNRWA for emergency aid. On Monday, it again argued that an immediate stop to payments would have serious consequences for the population in Gaza, where UNRWA underpins much of the infrastructure and logistics for humanitarian aid.
“Without the cooperation of UNRWA staff, it would be almost impossible to help,” said Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis.
The House of Representatives also adopted a separate motion on Monday calling on Switzerland to directly support aid efforts by other organisations in the Gaza Strip rather than UNRWA. This motion would also imply cutting direct transfers to UNRWA in future. This issue will also go to the Senate for a decision.
