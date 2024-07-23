Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Foreign affairs

Swiss justice minister advocates for greater sovereignty through bilateral agreements

Justice minister Beat Jan in a dark blue suit in front of the swiss flag, speaks on the swiss parliament podium.
Switzerland has experienced the effects of such "power play" first-hand: the EU's measures against the Swiss stock exchange, the Swiss medical technology centre and Swiss research are a bitter memory. Keystone / Alessandro Della Valle

Justice Minister Beat Jans believes that Switzerland's sovereignty and ability to act will be strengthened by potential new bilateral agreements with the European Union (EU).

This content was published on
3 minutes
Keystone-SDA

In a networked world, sovereignty can be enhanced by regulating relations with important partners, he wrote in the Neue Zürcher Zeitung (NZZ) commentary on Tuesday.

Binding rules agreed upon and relied upon in extraordinary situations are crucial, stated the Federal Councillor in a guest commentary in the NZZ. With two partners of unequal size, such rules are almost existential for the smaller one. The larger partner can “also assert its interests with power,” said Jans. Switzerland has experienced the effects of such “power play” first-hand: the EU’s measures against the Swiss stock exchange, the Swiss medical technology centre and Swiss research are a bitter memory.

+Switzerland and EU want to negotiate, but optimism is limited

Switzerland was unable to prevent these measures because the two sides had not yet agreed on a new package of agreements and a binding set of rules, Jans continued. “With an agreement, we are therefore strengthening our sovereignty and defining clear rules that protect us.” The proposed “Bilaterals III” would create legal certainty for Swiss scientists and SMEs wanting to do business with European partners.

Jans countered the assertion that the European Court of Justice (ECJ) would have the final say on disputes: This is “simply wrong,” according to the Federal Councillor. The ECJ interprets European law just as the Federal Court interprets Swiss law. Disputes would not be decided by one court or the other but by an arbitration tribunal with equal representation. In his commentary, Jans also rejected the claim that dynamic adoption of law undermines sovereignty.

+Switzerland renegotiates with the EU after almost three years

According to the Justice Minister, dynamic does not mean automatic. The dynamic adoption of law would only apply to new EU regulations affecting access to the EU internal market. It is Switzerland that seeks this access. It would also still be possible to reject such regulations, albeit at the cost of proportionate equalisation measures.

Adapted from German by DeepL/amva

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

the term "dog days" derives from the constellation Canis Major, specifically its main star, Sirius. The dog days begin with the first rising of this star, visible from Earth. The ancient Greeks and Romans believed that the heat during this period was due to the combined influence of Sirius and the sun.

