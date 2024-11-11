Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Swiss justice minister reiterates call for safeguard clause with EU

Switzerland and the EU have been negotiating a broad package since March. This ranges from topics such as electricity and education to a Swiss contribution to cohesion payments. Keystone-SDA / Anthony Anex
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss justice minister Beat Jans reiterated the Swiss demand for a safeguard clause in the free movement of persons with the European Union. Without this, it would be difficult for Switzerland’s domestic policy.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The EU is also aware of this, Jans told the Swiss newspaper Sonntagsblick. That is why a safeguard clause is also in their interest. It’s important for Brussels that the proposal can be accepted by the Swiss people. It would also be detrimental to the EU if too many skilled workers migrated to Switzerland.

Just three weeks ago, Maros Sefcovic, the European Commissioner Vice-President in charge of Swiss-EU relations, said that there was no support in the EU for a unilateral safeguard clause. This message had already been communicated to the “Swiss partners” on several occasions, including at a political level.

Negotiations with the EU have recently made some steps forward. “If you look at all the issues that are on the table, we are making very good progress, including on most of the institutional issues,” said the Sefcovic.

Switzerland and the EU have been negotiating a broad package since March. This ranges from topics such as electricity, education, a Swiss contribution to cohesion payments, institutional elements for dispute resolution to land and air transport. The aim is to update and expand the current bilateral agreements after Switzerland stepped away from a framework agreement a couple years ago.

Translated from German by DeepL/jdp

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

