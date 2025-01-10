Swiss citizen found dead in Iranian prison

Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Generated with artificial intelligence.
A Swiss national has been found dead in a prison in Iran. According to the Iranian authorities, the man had committed suicide and was accused of espionage.

The Iranian authorities had informed the Swiss foreign ministry of the death of a Swiss citizen in a prison, Nicolas Bideau, head of communications at the foreign ministry, tweeted on Thursday.

According to Iranian state media, the incident took place in Semnan prison in the north-east of the country.

“This morning, a Swiss citizen committed suicide in Semnan prison,” reported Mizan Online, the press organ of the Iranian judiciary. It added that the prisoner had been arrested by the security authorities for suspected espionage and that his case was under investigation.

+ Swiss citizens advised to leave Iran if possible

Several European nationals, some of them with Iranian passports, are currently imprisoned in Iran. Critics accuse Tehran of holding foreign citizens as political hostages. Iran rejects the accusations and usually justifies the arrests with accusations of espionage. The exact number of Europeans imprisoned in Iran is not known.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

