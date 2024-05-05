Swiss minister: Italy will help Switzerland in EU talks
In official negotiations on the future relations between Switzerland and the European Union (EU), which are starting again after years of deadlock, Bern can count on the backing of Italy, according to Viola Amherd.
This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA
“I have been promised support,” Amherd told the SonntagsBlick newspaper following a meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Friday.
“Italy is also interested in finding a solution [to the Swiss-EU deadlock],” added the Swiss defence minister, who currently holds the country’s rotating presidency.
However, Amherd also called for more domestic backing for the government in its talks with the EU. “The business, education and research sectors in particular must now become more involved,” she said.
Economic actors especially have much to gain through a new agreement with Europe. As such, Amherd said she “expects the economy to communicate this accordingly”.
Adapted from German by DeepL/dos
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
External Content
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Almost finished… We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.