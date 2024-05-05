Swiss minister: Italy will help Switzerland in EU talks

Viola Amherd, left, with Giorgia Meloni this week in Rome. Keystone

In official negotiations on the future relations between Switzerland and the European Union (EU), which are starting again after years of deadlock, Bern can count on the backing of Italy, according to Viola Amherd.

Keystone-SDA

“I have been promised support,” Amherd told the SonntagsBlick newspaper following a meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Friday.

“Italy is also interested in finding a solution [to the Swiss-EU deadlock],” added the Swiss defence minister, who currently holds the country’s rotating presidency.

However, Amherd also called for more domestic backing for the government in its talks with the EU. “The business, education and research sectors in particular must now become more involved,” she said.

Economic actors especially have much to gain through a new agreement with Europe. As such, Amherd said she “expects the economy to communicate this accordingly”.

