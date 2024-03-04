Swiss minister seeks EU collaboration on migration and crime

Swiss federal councillor and minister of the interior, Beat Jans wants to solve Switzerland's problems around migration and international crime with partners from the European Union (EU). KEYSTONE

Swiss federal councillor and minister of the interior, Beat Jans wants to solve Switzerland's problems around migration and international crime with partners from the European Union (EU). Jans will be attending the meeting of EU interior and justice ministers in Brussels on Monday and Tuesday.

“The issue of migration, the protection of the Schengen area’s external borders and the fight against international crime can best be solved together with Switzerland’s neighbours,” said Jans on his arrival in Brussels on Monday.

Europe has been facing a huge challenge around migration. Switzerland and it European neighbors, must prepare themselves for the challenge.

Switzerland resolute about human rights

Closely linked to migration is the protection of the Schengen area’s external borders. A report on the Schengen area’s external borders will be discussed at the meeting. This is a positive step forward, says Jans, as it shows that the Schengen states attach great importance to fundamental rights. The new management of the border protection agency Frontex also wants to do something about so-called “pushbacks”.

Jans added that Switzerland would only be prepared to play a greater role in Frontex if human rights were respected. This issue is being discussed in the Swiss parliament. Two years ago, the Swiss electorate approved a financial contribution to Frontex.

Data exchange for crime prevention

In the area of international crime prevention, Switzerland could adopt specific measures from the EU. This primarily involves the exchange of data. In this context, Switzerland would like to exchange air passenger data with the EU, among other things. Negotiations on this are due to start soon.

As a member of the Schengen agreement, Switzerland participates in the Justice and Home Affairs Council. It is normally represented by the head of the ministry of the interior. The Council meets several times a year.

Adapted from German by DeepL/dkk/amva

