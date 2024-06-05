Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Foreign affairs

Swiss Parliament calls for greater control of aid in Palestine

Swiss Senate
In regards to the matter of funding available for the Middle East, the proposed measures were justified in the eyes of the majority, said committee president Marco Chiesa of the Swiss People's Party. Keystone / Alessandro Della Valle

The Federal Council must take a closer look at the allocation of aid funds in Palestine. The Senate has passed a proposal calling for stricter controls to ensure that funds are not used to finance terrorism.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

With 21 votes to 20 and no abstentions, the Senate voted ‘yes’ to the motion of the national council’s foreign affairs committee on Wednesday.

Sign up to get the latest news from Switzerland directly to your inbox

In regards to the matter of funding available for the Middle East, the proposed measures were justified in the eyes of the majority, said committee president Marco Chiesa of the Swiss People’s Party.

A minority led by Damian Müller of the Radical-Liberal Party, rejected saying that there is already a mechanism in place to review organisations and projects. The minority also recognised the motion’s demand, but considered it to be fulfilled. The Federal Council was of the same opinion.

+Explainer: Switzerland and the recognition of Palestine

Adapted from German by DeepL/amva

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

News

car under water

More

Switzerland helps Armenia with flood damage

This content was published on Heavy rainfall has caused severe flooding in northern Armenia and cost lives. Switzerland dispatched a team of seven engineers to the region.

Read more: Switzerland helps Armenia with flood damage

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR