Swiss Patriot missile deal with Germany falls through

Switzerland has been kept waiting for the air defence system Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved

Attempts by the Swiss army to order Patriot air missile systems via Germany have broken down, according to research by Swiss public broadcaster SRF.

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Dominik Meier, SRF

The proposed German deal was set up to mitigate mounting delays and costs of ordering the systems directly from the United States.

The first Patriot air defence systems were supposed to arrive in Switzerland this year. However, last year the US abruptly allocated the delivery to Germany. This was because Germany had transferred its Patriot systems to Ukraine and wanted to quickly fill the gap.

In June the Federal Department of Defence saw an opportunity to enter into talks with Germany and the US. The ministry saw indications that Germany might at least cede parts of the delivery to Switzerland.

For example, Switzerland was encouraged by the fact that the Patriot systems did not correspond to the configuration ordered by Germany.

In recent weeks, the defence ministry was mandated by the government to negotiate with Germany as potential suppliers. However, these talks have now ended unsuccessfully. “The options with Germany have fallen through and cannot be implemented,” Urs Loher, director of defence procurement body Armasuisse, told SRF.

Loher does not blame Germany or the US. Given the threat level, everyone is looking out for themselves when it comes to defending against missiles. Germany has now chosen the fastest route. “Germany wants to replace the systems delivered to Ukraine as quickly as possible,” said Loher.

With the breakdown of negotiations, the Patriot air defense system will become even more expensive and will be delivered later. Had Switzerland reached an agreement with Germany, the additional costs would have amounted to “only” CHF1 billion.

Delivery would also have been possible from next year. Now, however, the additional costs are rising. Switzerland’s Patriot systems will now be built later than anticipated, so inflation will drive up the price tag. Minor upgrades are also costing more.

The additional costs now amount to at least CHF1.7 billion. And even this amount is not yet guaranteed. Loher speaks of additional costs of up to CHF4.3 billion. The original budget for the systems was CHF2 billion. Now, the best-case scenario forecasts at least a doubling of costs. In the worst case, they will triple.

The defence ministry now needs to reach an agreement with the US, either on an amendment to the existing contract or on a new one. “As long as the contracts are unsigned, nothing is certain,” said Loher.

Switzerland urgently needs the Patriot systems as the country is currently virtually unprotected missile attacks. However, the new situation delays delivery by at least six years until 2032. “We don’t expect it to be here before the early 2030s,” said Urs Loher.

In addition to Patriot, the government intends to purchase an additional long-range missile defense system. This purchase is likely to become even more urgent following the collapse of talks with Germany.

Negotiations are currently underway with potential suppliers from France, Israel, and South Korea. The planned expenditure is CHF5 billion. However, given the global security situation, it is uncertain how far this funding will stretch. Or how long it will take to receive air defence systems.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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