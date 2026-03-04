SWISS plans special repatriation flight from Oman to Zurich
Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) is planning a special repatriation flight from Muscat, Oman, to Zurich on Thursday. The Airbus A340 will therefore fly to the capital of Oman on Wednesday.
With this flight, SWISS wants to make a contribution to help those affected by the difficult situation, the airline said in a press statement on Wednesday. Muscat is not one of the airline’s regular destinations.
According to the statement, passengers who already have a SWISS plane ticket but were unable to make the return journey due to the current situation will be travelling on board.
Other travellers who have registered with the Swiss foreign ministry with Oman as their destination will receive details of the relevant booking hotline on Wednesday morning.
