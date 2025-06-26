Swiss politicians condemn spiralling F-35 costs

The 36 F-35 jets are expected to cost an extra CHF1bn Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

The Swiss procurement of 36 F-35 fighter jets from the United States is expected to be much more expensive than expected, prompting harsh reactions from politicians.

SRF Other language: 1 EN original

The government is predicting additional costs of up to CHF1.35 billion for the purchase of the F-35.

Sharp criticism comes from the Social Democratic Party. “Lies and deception were used to push through the F-35,” parliamentarian Fabian Molina wrote on the Bluesky platform.

Critical voices were “laughed at and silenced,” she added. Now taxpayers are sitting on “billions in losses.”

The suspicion that the fixed price should not be taken seriously has been confirmed, said Gerhard Andrey of the Green Party. This is not only a financial problem, but also a problem of dependency on the US.

The centrist political view is different. Senator Marianne Binder-Keller, a security policy expert, is sticking with the purchase of the 36 F-35 fighter jets. In this escalating global situation, Switzerland needs combat aircraft to defend itself – even if the jets are more expensive than previously thought.

Jets sorely needed

However, Binder-Keller said it was right for the Federal Council to stick to the fixed price. “Procurement is quite advanced, and jumping back to square one would be highly problematic from a security policy perspective.” She therefore considers a further delay “very difficult.”

Swiss People’s Party security policy expert Mauro Tuena expressed dismay. He blamed the US for the lack of clarity: “Now America is suddenly saying that the fixed price means something different to them – a difficult starting point.”

Procurement errors

The Swiss People’s Party also criticises the federal government. The “cost debacle” is “embarrassing,” it writes in a statement. “Apparently, the Federal Council and its officials are incapable of concluding a fair contract with a fixed price.”

Radical Party parliamentarian Peter Schilliger said Switzerland must try to minimise the damage. “Certain concessions will probably be necessary,” he said. Agreements with partners who can wield power are always difficult.

However, a dispute with the Trump administration or further delays in the procurement of fighter jets are unpalatable for Schilliger.

Green Liberal Party politician Corina Gredig demands that the Federal Council does not give in to the US.

According to Gredig, there were deficiencies in the drafting of the contract. For example, the contract should have included a dispute settlement mechanism – as required by the Swiss Federal Audit Office.

More

