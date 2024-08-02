Swiss President Amherd’s historic visit to Mongolia

Swiss President Viola Amherd (left) speaks as Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh (right) looks on during a signing ceremony in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, August 2, 2024. EPA/Byambasuren Byamba-Ochir

On Friday, Viola Amherd, who holds the rotating Swiss presidency this year, and Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh signed a joint declaration on future cooperation, marking the first visit by a Swiss president to Mongolia.

Defence Minister Amherd travelled to the Mongolian capital, Ulaanbaatar, to celebrate the 60th anniversary of bilateral relations between the two countries, the defence ministry announced on Friday.

A memorandum of understanding aimed at strengthening democratic institutions in Mongolia was also signed. The meeting reviewed the successes achieved so far.

The Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC) will conclude its operations in Mongolia after 20 years, but Switzerland will continue some activities through its embassy in Beijing.

The discussions also covered the security situation in East Asia and Europe. Amherd highlighted Switzerland’s commitment to a just and lasting peace in Ukraine. The president’s programme included meetings with Prime Minister Luvsannamsrain Oyun-Erdene and Speaker of Parliament Dashzegviin Amarbaysgalan. From Mongolia, Amherd will travel to Japan, where she will be received by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Emperor Naruhito.

