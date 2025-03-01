Swiss president condemns Russian aggression and calls for peace in Ukraine
Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter has reaffirmed Switzerland's commitment to a "just and lasting" peace in Ukraine, while condemning Russian aggression. This follows a White House meeting on Friday between US President Donald Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky that ended in disaster, prompting an outpouring of reaction from across the globe.
Switzerland remains “firmly committed to supporting a just and lasting peace, while condemning Russia’s aggression against a sovereign state”, Keller-Sutter said in a brief statement on the platform X.
European leaders lined up to show solidarity with Zelensky and Ukraine on Friday, after he came under attack from Trump and Vice President JD Vance in a stunning White House confrontation.
US-Russia talks on Ukraine: peace or appeasement?
Trump is in talks with Putin about war negotiations, but is a genuine peace deal possible without Ukraine?
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wrote to Zelensky on X: “Your dignity honours the courage of the Ukrainian people.”
EU foreign affairs chief Kaja Kallas also wrote X that it has become clear “that the free world needs a new leader. It is up to us Europeans to take up this challenge”.
Swiss president reiterates country's support for Ukraine
President of the Swiss Confederation Karin Keller-Sutter reaffirmed Switzerland's support for Ukraine on Monday at a summit in Kiev to mark the third anniversary of the war. The objective remains a just and lasting peace, she said.
Switzerland no longer wants to foot the bill for 'suicide tourism'
Swiss central bank chief rejects holding bitcoin in reserves
Swiss National Bank (SNB) President Martin Schlegel rejects the idea that the central bank should hold part of its reserves in bitcoin, as proposed by a people's initiative.
Swiss researchers make progress on malaria vaccine
A Swiss research team has come one step closer to developing an effective malaria vaccine. They have genetically modified the malaria parasite so that it cannot cause malaria.
Peace Prize launched to mark centenary of Locarno Treaties
To mark the 100th anniversary of the Locarno Treaties, the Swiss city of Locarno has launched a Peace Prize in collaboration with the Locarno Film Festival. This will be presented for the first time in August.
