Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Foreign affairs

Swiss president congratulates Donald Trump on election victory

trump
Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss president congratulates Donald Trump on election victory
Listening: Swiss president congratulates Donald Trump on election victory

Swiss President Viola Amherd has congratulated Donald Trump and running mate JD Vance and reiterated the strong scientific and economic ties between the two countries.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

In a message on social media platform X after Trump won the US presidential election, Amherd added that Switzerland looked forward to continuing to work together with the United States on the basis of shared values and interests.

External Content

The United States is Switzerland’s second-largest trading partner after the European Union. In 2022, Switzerland was the seventh-largest foreign investor in the United States, with an investment volume of $297 billion (CHF260 billion).

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

“In 2023, Switzerland imported goods worth CHF29.7 billion from the United States, while its exports amounted to CHF56.6 billion, making the United States the main destination for Swiss goods exports,” according to a foreign ministry factsheet External linkon bilateral relations.

More than 10% of the Swiss Abroad live in the United States. Some 460,000 Swiss emigrated there between 1700 and 2018. There were 83,667 Swiss nationals officially resident in the country at the end of 2023.

External Content

Adapted from German by DeepL/ac

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Read more on the US election

More

More
More
Voting in Florida

More

Swiss OSCE observers keep an eye on tense US election

This content was published on In an extremely tense election climate, the OSCE has sent almost 250 international observers to the US. Among them are two Swiss: Sascha Alderisi and Jean-Luc Addor.

Read more: Swiss OSCE observers keep an eye on tense US election

More
US opinion polls show Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump virtually even ahead of the November 5 election.

More

Poll suggests Donald Trump has many fans in Switzerland

This content was published on Around a quarter of Swiss citizens would vote for Donald Trump if they had the chance, according to a recent poll. This percentage is higher than in many other European countries.

Read more: Poll suggests Donald Trump has many fans in Switzerland

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Matthew Allen

How can we avoid AI being monopolised by powerful countries and companies?

AI has the potential to solve many of the world's problems. But the wealthiest countries and tech firms may seek to hoard these benefits.

Join the discussion
1 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
306 Likes
196 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Melanie Eichenberger

Did you emigrate for financial reasons?

Did life in Switzerland become unaffordable for you? Is that why you emigrated?

Join the discussion
59 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Brienz GR must prepare for another evacuation

More

Swiss village Brienz to be evacuated due to rockslide risk

This content was published on Local authorities announced that up to 1.2 million cubic metres of rock could move towards the mountain village of Brienz. The municipality is preparing a preventive evacuation.

Read more: Swiss village Brienz to be evacuated due to rockslide risk
"With Temu and Shein Swiss merchants lose billions."

More

Swiss businesses losing billions due to Temu and Shein

This content was published on Swiss businesses are losing billions of francs a year as a result of the spread of Chinese online platforms Temu and Shein, says the director of the federation of Swiss retailers.

Read more: Swiss businesses losing billions due to Temu and Shein

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR