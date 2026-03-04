Swiss president expresses solidarity for Bahrain and Oman
Swiss President Guy Parmelin has discussed the current Middle East conflict with Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and Oman’s Sultan Haytham bin Tariq, expressing Switzerland’s solidarity during the talks.
Parmelin also offered the Swiss government’s support towards any possible mediation efforts, he wrote in on the social media platform X today.
“The attacks, which in many cases are directed against the civilian population, show that a return to diplomacy is essential for preventing further unnecessary casualties,” he said.
On Sunday, the Swiss president declared that he was deeply concerned about the ongoing Middle East conflict. That evening he had an exchange with representatives of the United Arab Emirates, Jordan and Kuwait.
Parmelin reiterated Switzerland’s official request to the parties to the conflict to respect international law without restrictions. He also urged the warring parties to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure, “de-escalate the situation and return to diplomacy”.
Adapted from German by AI/sb
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.
