Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Foreign Affairs

Swiss president meets Zelensky in Davos amid tensions with Europe

Picture of Volodymy Zelensky and Karin Keller-Sutter shaking hands in front of a table with Swiss and Ukrainian flags
Keystone Pool / Laurent Gillieron
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss president meets Zelensky in Davos amid tensions with Europe
Listening: Swiss president meets Zelensky in Davos amid tensions with Europe

Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.  Despite his earlier criticism of Europe, Zelensky expressed gratitude to Switzerland for its support.

This content was published on
3 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Zelensky did not hold back in his criticism of Europe in Davos on Tuesday, just a day after Donald Trump’s inauguration. He issued a warning to Europe before meeting with Keller-Sutter, during which they maintained good relations. Earlier, the European Union (EU) had asserted its stance against the American administration.

+Summit struggle: Ukraine conference ends with unresolved declaration

Nothing concrete emerged regarding the organisation of a new summit in Switzerland, following the one in Bürgenstock last JuneExternal link. “It’s too early. We need to see what the new American administration under Trump does first,” said the Swiss President.

Zelensky: ‘The world will move on without Europe’

Earlier in the afternoon, the Ukrainian president delivered a scathing speech about Europe, warning that it risks being completely sidelined now that the Trump administration is in power.

Europe must learn to manage itself independently, said Zelensky. It needs to be “at the forefront,” or “the world will move on without it,” he added.

+ Listen to our Inside Geneva podcast: what makes a good peace deal?

“Will Trump listen to the EU or negotiate with Russia and China without Europe?” Zelensky remarked. Meanwhile, Trump promised in November to end the war in Ukraine “within 24 hours.” The Republican made no mention of Ukraine during his inaugural speech on Monday.

Von der Leyen displays a strong EU

For her part, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, keen to dispel doubts, presented a strong Europe “open for business” and that “respects the rules of the game” at the opening of the WEF.

More

“The era when Europe relied on cheap energy from Russia and outsourced its own security is over,” she declared, while reaching out to China.

Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xiuxiang, also present at the forum’s opening, reiterated his opposition to any trade war, as Trump threatens to impose heavy taxes on China.

Translated from French with DeepL/sp

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

Are direct democracies more vulnerable to disinformation?

The wave of disinformation is expected to particularly affect direct democracies such as Switzerland or many US states.

Join the discussion
56 Likes
100 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

How important are Swiss-EU bilateral agreements for Swiss nationals living abroad?

What are the pros and cons of the new agreement between Bern and Brussels? How might it affect your life?

Join the discussion
20 Likes
7 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Melanie Eichenberger

Did you lose or gain Swiss citizenship? How did that affect your life?

What impact has this had on your life? Tell us your story.

Join the discussion
76 Likes
108 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Ski tourer dies in Sion hospital after avalanche accident

More

Young skier dies in avalanche in Swiss Alps

This content was published on A 27-year-old ski tourer has died in the hospital in Sion, in southwestern Switzerland, after being caught in an avalanche on Saturday.

Read more: Young skier dies in avalanche in Swiss Alps
The number of job offers decreases in 2024

More

Swiss job market faces drop in vacancies

This content was published on Job vacancies in Switzerland fell by 10% in 2024, marking the first negative annual balance since the Covid-19 pandemic, says Adecco.

Read more: Swiss job market faces drop in vacancies

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR