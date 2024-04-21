Swiss president urges Putin to enter ‘dialogue in difficult times’

In her letter to Putin, Amherd called for respect for international law and human rights. KEYSTONE/ANTHONY ANEX

Viola Amherd, who holds this year's rotating Swiss presidency, wrote a letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin after his re-election in March, reports the SonntagsBlick newspaper. The letter is not a congratulatory one, but an "invitation to dialogue in difficult times", a spokesperson for the Federal Department of Defence told the newspaper.

2 minutes

RTS

In her letter, Amherd, who is also the country’s defence minister, explains Switzerland’s position, calling for respect for international law, human rights and the universal principles enshrined in the United Nations Charter, which must be the compass in the quest for peace and prosperity, reports the SonntagsBlick.

Above all, the letter invites the Russian president to engage in dialogue, just as Switzerland is organising a peace conference on Ukraine in mid-June.

+ All you need to know about the Ukraine peace summit

The guest list for the conference has not yet been drawn up. However, it is expected that high-level representatives from around 120 countries will be invited, including United States President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Switzerland is a ‘hostile country’

However, Russia has not been invited to the conference, which will take place in the mountain resort of Bürgenstock in central Switzerland. Putin was quick to criticise this, declaring that nothing could be decided without Russia.

+ Swiss stay mum on Putin’s criticism of Ukraine peace conference

Last Friday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov went further, describing Switzerland as a “hostile country”. According to him, Switzerland has abandoned its neutrality in the Ukrainian conflict and is therefore not in a position to conduct peace negotiations.

Amherd’s letter also contains messages of condolences for the victims of the terrorist attack on a concert hall in Moscow on March 22 and for the victims of floods in several regions of Russia.

Translated from French by DeepL/gw

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished… We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe