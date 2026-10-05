Swiss procurement of second missile defence system faces delays

The procurement project is part of the expansion of ground-based air defence. Keystone / Urs Flueeler

Switzerland's procurement of a second missile defence system will not be completed by the end of the year, as originally planned. According to the Federal Department of Defence, this would have required an urgent review of the matter by both parliamentary chambers during the winter session.

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However, the House of Representatives did not agree that the topic should be dealt with as a matter of urgency, the Federal Department of Defence, Civil Protection and Sport (DDPS) told Keystone-ATS news agency on Monday, confirming a report in the Blick online paper. The originally planned timetable is no longer feasible, the DDPS said. The federal government will assess the new situation, decide on the next steps and issue a statement accordingly.

Just over a week ago, the Federal Office for Armaments (Armasuisse) confirmed that the evaluation of a second missile defence system, known internally as “Bodluv GR2”, had been completed. The decision on which model to choose now rests with the federal government.

+ Swiss Patriot missile deal with Germany falls through

The DDPS also refers to the federal government’s response on Monday to questions raised during the autumn session by parliamentarian Jean-Luc Addor from the right-wing Swiss People’s Party. It states that work on the procurement of an additional long-range surface-to-air defence system is ongoing and that the Federal Council has not yet decided on the next steps in the process.

“Excluding non-European manufacturers would not be justifiable at present, particularly as it is possible that they could relocate part of the value chain to Switzerland or Europe,” notes the Federal Council in its reply.

In addition to industrial added value in Switzerland and Europe, the choice of model must take into account, in particular, availability, the effectiveness of protection against long-range threats, costs, and the risks associated with integration and supply, not to mention foreign policy and security considerations, it adds.

Bids submitted

For the second defence system, Armasuisse has sought information from manufacturers in France, Israel and South Korea. All the suppliers contacted have submitted firm bids. According to media reports, the system from the Franco-Italian company Eurosam is considered the favourite.

According to information provided on Monday by the DDPS, CHF6 billion ($7.21 billion) have been earmarked for the procurement of the second long-range surface-to-air defence system, as well as to cover at least part of the additional costs associated with the Patriot system.

The funding would be covered in full by the army’s supplementary budget, amounting to CHF24 billion. During the autumn session, the Senate approved a 0.2-point increase in Value-Added Tax for 18 years to benefit the army. The House has yet to give its approval.

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Translated from French, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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