Swiss Senate rejects special fund for army and Ukraine

The fund was intended to cover the army's additional financial requirements between 2025 and 2030 with CHF10.1 billion ($11.3 billion). Keystone / Anthony Anex

There will be no CHF15 billion ($17 billion) special fund for the army and reconstruction in Ukraine. The Senate has clearly rejected a motion by its security policy committee.

The security policy committee of the Senate had proposed the special legal fund in a motion. The Senate voted against it on Monday by 28 votes to 15, with two abstentions. The motion is therefore off the table.

+Media report: Swiss army to face big financial issues in coming years

The fund was intended to cover the army’s additional financial requirements between 2025 and 2030 with CHF10.1 billion. CHF5 billion should have been used for reconstruction aid in Ukraine. The no vote comes as no surprise, as the idea had been criticized from several sides in recent weeks.

