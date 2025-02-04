Swiss Solidarity charity collected CHF34 million in 2024

Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Swiss Solidarity raised CHF34.4 million ($37.7 million) in donations in 2024. Keystone-SDA
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss Solidarity, the humanitarian arm of the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SBC), raised CHF34.4 million ($37.7 million) in donations in 2024 and spent CHF63 million on humanitarian projects, half of which were in Ukraine.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

Last year, Swiss Solidarity donated almost CHF30 million to 44 projects in Ukraine to rehabilitate housing, provide medical care and protect children, the organisation said in a press release on Monday. In addition, CHF11.5 million were donated to 27 projects in Turkey and Syria, which were hit by violent earthquakes.

In all, CHF34.4 million were raised via appeals in response to the devastating storms that hit Switzerland last summer (CHF13 million), aid for the civilian population in the Middle East (CHF5.9 million), support for child victims of violence and abuse in Switzerland and abroad (CHF5 million) and aid for the humanitarian crisis in Sudan (CHF2.7 million).

During the previous year, CHF54 million were raised and almost CHF70 million were spent, the highest level of public support since the tsunami in south-east Asia in 2004.

Translated from French by DeepL/sb

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

