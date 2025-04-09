The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Login
News
Foreign Affairs

Swiss Solidarity raises over CHF6 million for earthquake victims in Myanmar and Thailand

Photo of people walking among rubble
Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss Solidarity raises over CHF6 million for earthquake victims in Myanmar and Thailand
Listening: Swiss Solidarity raises over CHF6 million for earthquake victims in Myanmar and Thailand

Swiss Solidarity, the humanitarian arm of the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SBC), raised over CHF6 million ($7 million) for earthquake victims in Myanmar and Thailand by Tuesday evening, marking the national day of solidarity.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The fundraising effort was backed by the SBC and private radio stations. According to a statement from Swiss Solidarity, CHF6,357,329 was donated by 10:45pm.

The earthquake on March 28 caused severe destruction, especially in Myanmar, where the humanitarian situation is already dire, according to Swiss Solidarity. Swiss partner organisations are already delivering aid. Throughout the day, volunteers and celebrities took pledges.

Karin Keller-Sutter, who holds the rotating Swiss presidency this year, launched the national fundraising campaign on Tuesday, reminding everyone that “every gesture counts.” In an interview with Swiss public radio, SRF, she said, “Our donations can help meet the material needs of those affected.  […] The disaster reminds us that humans cannot control everything. It should make us humble.”

The people of Myanmar are grappling not only with the aftermath of the natural disaster but also with the ongoing civil war. This conflict is hindering humanitarian access.

“Switzerland calls on the military authorities and parties to the conflict to ensure humanitarian aid can pass through in line with humanitarian principles,” said Keller-Sutter. She emphasised the importance of showing responsibility and offering help where possible in such situations.

Swiss Solidarity is calling for donations to support its Swiss NGO partners in aiding disaster survivors. Donations can be made by phone 0800 87 07 07 (in Switzerland) or online via www.glueckskette.chExternal link.

Translated from German with DeepL/sp

How we work

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then briefly reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team.

Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out the short survey on this page to help us understand your needs.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What impact do social media platforms have on democratic debate?

Do Facebook, X, TikTok and co. foster a diverse and dynamic “digital public square”? Or do they just make people angrier and more entrenched?

Join the discussion
1 Likes
10 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Pauline Turuban

Did you immigrate to Switzerland? What are your experiences?

What were the circumstances of your immigration to Switzerland? And what motivated your decision to stay or leave?

Join the discussion
1 Likes
5 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

Is your place of origin, your Heimatort, important to you?

Every Swiss citizen has a Heimatort, a place of origin, but many have never visited theirs. What’s your relationship with your Heimatort? What does it mean to you?

Join the discussion
1 Likes
13 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Photo of people talking

More

Switzerland appoints special envoy to the US

This content was published on On Wednesday, the Swiss government named Ambassador Gabriel Lüchinger to the role, amid the ongoing trade war initiated by US President Donald Trump.

Read more: Switzerland appoints special envoy to the US
Photo of a man holding a phone with virtual wallet

More

Swiss test new e-ID and digital wallet

This content was published on The Swiss are participating in an open test of the new electronic identity card. This will eventually lead to a state-recognised e-ID.

Read more: Swiss test new e-ID and digital wallet

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR