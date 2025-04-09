Swiss Solidarity raises over CHF6 million for earthquake victims in Myanmar and Thailand

Swiss Solidarity, the humanitarian arm of the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SBC), raised over CHF6 million ($7 million) for earthquake victims in Myanmar and Thailand by Tuesday evening, marking the national day of solidarity.

Keystone-SDA

The fundraising effort was backed by the SBC and private radio stations. According to a statement from Swiss Solidarity, CHF6,357,329 was donated by 10:45pm.

The earthquake on March 28 caused severe destruction, especially in Myanmar, where the humanitarian situation is already dire, according to Swiss Solidarity. Swiss partner organisations are already delivering aid. Throughout the day, volunteers and celebrities took pledges.

Karin Keller-Sutter, who holds the rotating Swiss presidency this year, launched the national fundraising campaign on Tuesday, reminding everyone that “every gesture counts.” In an interview with Swiss public radio, SRF, she said, “Our donations can help meet the material needs of those affected. […] The disaster reminds us that humans cannot control everything. It should make us humble.”

The people of Myanmar are grappling not only with the aftermath of the natural disaster but also with the ongoing civil war. This conflict is hindering humanitarian access.

“Switzerland calls on the military authorities and parties to the conflict to ensure humanitarian aid can pass through in line with humanitarian principles,” said Keller-Sutter. She emphasised the importance of showing responsibility and offering help where possible in such situations.

Swiss Solidarity is calling for donations to support its Swiss NGO partners in aiding disaster survivors. Donations can be made by phone 0800 87 07 07 (in Switzerland) or online via www.glueckskette.chExternal link.

Translated from German with DeepL/sp

