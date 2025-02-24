Ukrainian ambassador praises ‘unprecedented’ Swiss support

"I am convinced that Switzerland will continue to support the international order and the rule of law", said Venediktova. Keystone-SDA

Three years after the full-scale Russian invasion began, Switzerland's solidarity with Ukraine remains unprecedented, said Ukrainian ambassador Iryna Venediktova on Monday. Switzerland is helping the country every day in a very difficult period, she said.

2 minutes

In an interview with Tamedia newspapers, the Ukrainian diplomat said that Switzerland is and will remain an important platform for negotiations.

“I am convinced that Switzerland will continue to support the international order and the rule of law”, said Venediktova.

Bern is also investing heavily in the development of Ukraine’s democratic institutions, she said. This week, for example, Switzerland will be hosting two Ukrainian delegations, who will be addressing issues relating to energy infrastructure and justice, said the ambassador, adding that Swiss humanitarian aid is “very valuable”.

Frozen funds

The former Ukrainian attorney-general called on Bern to align its policy on frozen Russian assets with that of the European Union (EU). She said the Swiss government should transfer the interest on frozen Russian state funds to Ukraine.

The Swiss parliament adopted a motion to this effect a little over a year ago. The motion calls on the government to take steps to establish an international legal basis for a compensation mechanism.

The aim of this mechanism would be to authorise the transfer of frozen funds from the central bank of the aggressor state or the assets of state-owned companies to the state being attacked. “I know that parliamentarians are very active and regularly ask for an account of progress on this process”, said the ambassador.

Translated from French with DeepL/gw

