SWISS extends suspension of flights to Tel Aviv

SWISS is still not flying to Tel Aviv. Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Lufthansa subsidiary Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) is still not flying to the Israeli coastal metropolis of Tel Aviv. The airline announced on Monday that the suspension of flights would be extended up to and including November 25.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Swiss fliegt weiterhin nicht nach Tel Aviv Original Read more: Swiss fliegt weiterhin nicht nach Tel Aviv

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

SWISS explained that it had taken this decision after a thorough examination of the situation. SWISS has not flown to Tel Aviv since September 18.

Passengers affected will be contacted, it added. The airline is offering free rebooking to a later travel date or a refund of the ticket price.

Last week SWISS announced the suspension of flights to the Lebanese capital Beirut up to and including January 18.

+ Swiss nationals warned against travelling to Lebanon and Israel

The background to the measures is the ongoing fighting in the Middle East. Early on Saturday Israel carried out a long-awaited retaliatory strike against Iran in the form of air strikes.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.