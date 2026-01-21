Swiss support neutrality alongside weapons exports

Some 80% of the Swiss population continues to support neutrality, but a majority is also prepared to supply defence equipment to Ukraine, according to a survey seen by Swiss public broadcaster SRF.

The Sotomo research institute survey shows that 56% support the supply of Swiss munitions for Ukrainian drones, for the purpose of self-defense.

At the same time, 80% of survey respondents fundamentally believe in maintaining neutrality. Some 85% are against Switzerland participating in military conflicts.

The question was: “How do you assess the following statement about Switzerland’s neutrality? Switzerland should, in principle, adhere to its neutrality.”

The Swiss population appears to be highly flexible and pragmatic regarding neutrality. Almost 80% support the delivery of bullet proof vests to Ukraine.

This is something Switzerland is currently not doing. It treats the aggressor, Russia, and the victim of the war of aggression, Ukraine, equally – for reasons of neutrality law.

Economic sanctions against states that violate international law are also supported by a 75% majority in the survey.

Neutrality, not ideology

Michael Hermann from Sotomo does not see a contradiction between neutrality and arms deliveries. He argues that neutrality is a means to an end in the eyes of the population.

“Neutrality is not an ideology deeply rooted in the population, that could never be abandoned,” he said.

The survey, commissioned by a small, relatively unknown association NeutRealität (Neutral Reality), shows the population supporting the security rapprochement with the European Union and NATO.

Some 83% of respondents want cooperation with friendly states for Switzerland’s protection. In fact, 58% are in favour of Switzerland joining NATO should the security situation deteriorate in the future.

Hermann explains that neutrality is seen as a successful concept for Switzerland. “However, there is a very pragmatic approach to neutrality,” he added. A majority of the population interprets neutrality in a way that fits their own agenda.

Defensive alliances

The question was: “How should Switzerland’s neutrality be interpreted in your opinion? I would like neutrality to be interpreted in such a way that Switzerland can join a defence alliance like NATO if the threat increases.”

The survey results break some taboos in Swiss politics. Security policy cooperation is welcomed by a large majority, and even NATO membership is not ruled out.

The population can envision direct arms deliveries to a warring party if it needs to defend itself against an aggressor. They do not see this as fundamentally contradicting neutrality.

