Swiss tourist killed while visiting Algeria

A Swiss tourist was killed eleven days ago in the southeastern Algerian city of Djanet. The Swiss foreign ministry confirmed the woman’s violent death to the Keystone-SDA news agency on Tuesday.

The Swiss Embassy in the capital Algiers is in contact with the relevant Algerian authorities, it was further stated. The woman was part of a travel group of five Swiss citizens. The group has since returned to Switzerland. For privacy reasons, the foreign ministry did not provide further details.

According to a report by the French newspaper Libération, the killing took place on the terrace of a café in downtown Djanet. The woman, whose identity was not disclosed, was reportedly killed by a man with a knife. After the attack, she was taken to the hospital, but the doctors couldn’t save her.

Two men were reportedly arrested in connection with the crime. The oasis city of Djanet, 2,300 kilometres south of the capital Algiers, is considered a tourist attraction according to Algerian media.

The foreign ministry advises against travel to certain parts of Algeria in its travel advisories. Personal safety should be given “great attention.” The risk of kidnapping is also considered high in some areas of the country.

