Swiss and Austrian hostages freed in Niger

The Swiss woman was released a year and a half after captivity. Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved

Two European nationals, a Swiss woman and an Austrian woman, who were kidnapped in Niger over a year ago, have been released. They have arrived in Benghazi, in eastern Libya, a local television channel announced during the night between Wednesday and Thursday.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 EN original العربية ar الإفراج عن رهينتين سويسرية ونمساوية اختُطفتا في النيجر Read more: الإفراج عن رهينتين سويسرية ونمساوية اختُطفتا في النيجر

“Two hostages, a Swiss woman and an Austrian woman, have been released after a year and a half in captivity in Niger and have arrived in Benghazi thanks to the intervention of the Deputy Commander-in-Chief,” Saddam Haftar, deputy commander-in-chief of Libya’s armed forces, said Libyan television Al-Masar announced.

+ Hostage in the desert: situation of kidnapped Swiss woman remains dire

In a video broadcast by al-Masar, the two women appeared tired and were sitting beneath a portrait of Field Marshal Haftar. They thanked their rescuers, speaking in French.

“I was taken hostage a year and six months ago. Now I am happy to be free and thank Marshal Khalifa Haftar and his son, General Saddam Haftar, for everything they have done for my release,” the 69-year-old Swiss woman said in the video.

The Austrian expressed a similar opinion. She had been a hostage for one year and nine months.

Libyan officials said the women would be handed over to

authorities in their respective countries after the necessary

procedures were completed.

Niger is battling a jihadist insurgency linked to al Qaeda and the Islamic State that spun out of a Tuareg rebellion in northern Mali in 2012. The fighting has led to many deaths and displaced millions across the central Sahel region over the past decade.

Kidnappings have also intensified in Niger over the last year.

+ How we produce news in English

Translated from French, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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