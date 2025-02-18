Switzerland, a channel between Latin American countries at loggerheads
Switzerland represents Ecuador’s interests in Venezuela and Mexico, as well as being Mexico’s protective power in Ecuador – the result of a dispute that seems unlikely to end soon.
Quito, the capital of Ecuador, and Caracas, the capital of Venezuela, broke off diplomatic relations after the Venezuelan presidential elections in July 2024, and in December Ecuador asked Switzerland to accept the protecting power mandate to represent its interests in Venezuela.
This mandate with Ecuador was added to the two previous ones acquired by Bern in the context of a conflict between Mexico and Venezuela.
First, Mexico asked Bern to be the protecting power for its interests in Quito, and a few days later, Quito reached a mirror agreement with Switzerland to represent it in Mexico. The reason: a raid by the Ecuadorian authorities on the Mexican embassy in Quito.
Switzerland has a long tradition as a protective power.
