Switzerland adopts wait-and-see approach to Trump Gaza plan

US President Donald Trump wants to turn Gaza into a beach resort Keystone

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

The Swiss foreign ministry is waiting for concrete details about United States President Donald Trump’s stated plan to take control of Gaza, relocate Palestinians and rebuild the area as a resort.

2 minutes

RTS

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

“We know the approach of this administration towards foreign policy. There are many declarations. What is important for us is to see in the facts what will follow these declarations”, Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) spokesperson Nicolas Bideau told Swiss public broadcaster RTS.

+ Read about the outlook for International Geneva 2025

“If these statements are truly followed by concrete facts that have an impact on our values ​​of international law, that have an impact on our policy, then it will be time to take a position. For the moment, we must analyse. It would be wrong to take a position now,” he added.

Mostly negative reactions from around the world have been pouring in after Donald Trump’s declaration that he wanted to “take control of the Gaza Strip.” The US president announced the plan after his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday.

Mandated by the UN General Assembly, Switzerland is responsible for organising a meeting of the parties to the Geneva Conventions on the conflict in the Middle East.

For the time being, Trump’s remarks do not call this meeting into question, according to Bideau.

“We are in contact with all parties. In our contact with the Americans we will get a feel for what line they will follow on the question of the Middle East and on the question of the occupied territories. For the time being, the conference is maintained.”

More

More Switzerland to host Middle East conference on international humanitarian law This content was published on The conference, planned for March, is likely to have a considerable political impact, notably on an arms embargo against Israel. Read more: Switzerland to host Middle East conference on international humanitarian law

Adapted from French with DeepL/mga

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.