Switzerland allocates CHF600,000 to restore Kyiv monastery
Switzerland will provide CHF600,000 ($737,000) to help secure and restore the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, a historic 11th-century UNESCO World Heritage Site in Kyiv, Ukraine, damaged in a recent Russian air strike.
The funding was announced in Kyiv on Saturday by Jacques Gerber, the Swiss government’s delegate for Ukraine, during events marking the monastic complex’s 975th anniversary. The complex, also known as the Monastery of the Caves, is one of Ukraine’s most important religious and cultural landmarks.
The Dormition Cathedral and several historic buildings were badly damaged in a Russian attack on June 15. The same day, Swiss President Guy Parmelin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed possible Swiss support for assessing the damage during talks in Geneva.
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Restoration work will be carried out by UNESCO in cooperation with the Ukrainian authorities. Gerber said cultural heritage plays a vital role in preserving the country’s identity and social cohesion.
The contribution is part of Switzerland’s Ukraine programme, which has a budget of CHF1.5 billion for 2025-2028.
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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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