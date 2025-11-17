Switzerland and Egypt sign migration accords
Swiss Justice Minister Beat Jans signed two bilateral migration agreements with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty during his recent visit at the weekend.
This marks the beginning of a new phase in close cooperation between the two countries, Jans declared in Cairo.
Egypt is the world’s second largest host country for refugees. Due to its proximity to several conflict zones, such as Sudan, and to Europe, it plays a strategic role as a place of transit and destination.
One of the agreements foresees strengthening support given to Egypt as a host country and intensifying bilateral cooperation in several areas: legal migration, the fight against human trafficking, readmission and voluntary return. The second agreement introduces visa-free travel for diplomats.
During his visit, Jans was able to get a first-hand impression of migration projects in and around Cairo, including the registration centre of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). The State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) is working closely with the UN agency at the site.
The Swiss minister reiterated the importance of this relationship and announced an additional contribution of CHF1.2 million ($1.5 million) by the end of 2026. Within the framework of the resettlement programme, Switzerland has so far accepted around 380 refugees from Egypt, the last 40 last October.
Another stop during his visit was the site of a Save the Children project, which takes in Palestinian children and offers them a safe environment in which to learn and play. The Swiss minister met children and parents who had been evacuated from the Gaza Strip for medical reasons.
