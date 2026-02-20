The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Switzerland and Italy strengthen Crans-Montana cooperation

Switzerland and Italy strengthen cooperation after fire in Crans Keystone-SDA

Swiss and Italian public prosecutors will work together more closely following the New Year's Eve fire disaster in Crans-Montana.

Keystone-SDA

Closer cooperation was agreed during ameeting between the two countries on Thursday.

In concrete terms, this means that foreign investigators will now be allowed to be present at regular intervals during mutual legal assistance proceedings in the other country, according to a press release. This already applies to the evaluation of evidence collected to date.

+ Crans-Montana tragedy highlights limits of Swiss federal system

The increased cooperation means, for example, better access to files, said Ingrid Ryser, head of media at the Federal Office of Justice. Only time will tell whether there will be a joint investigation team.

+ Italian ambassador to Switzerland staying put in Rome

Whether the Italian authorities are satisfied with this step initially remained open. “That will be decided by Italy,” Ryser replied when asked whether the Italian ambassador would now be ordered back to Bern after being recalled to Rome.

