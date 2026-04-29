Switzerland and Serbia sign innovation and cooperation agreement
Swiss President Guy Parmelin and his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic signed an innovation programme and a new cooperation programme in Belgrade on Tuesday.
The talks in the Serbian capital focused on bilateral relations, the situation in the Western Balkans, the introduction of a human rights dialogue and international issues, as Parmelin’s Department of Economic Affairs, Education and Research wrote in a press release on Tuesday evening.
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The 2026-29 cooperation programme for Serbia focuses on democratic governance, economic development, strengthening basic vocational education, climate change and sustainable urban development. It is intended to support Serbia in the European integration process.
The innovation programme, in turn, aims to bring new products and services to the market faster and strengthen cooperation between the private sector and research, according to the statement.
Aiming for stability and prosperity
Stability and prosperity in the Western Balkans have also long been a priority of Swiss foreign policy. During the talks, Parmelin acknowledged the economic and security policy progress made in the region. At the same time, he emphasised that the normalisation of relations between Serbia and Kosovo remained crucial in order to ensure lasting peace and stability.
The European security architecture and Switzerland’s chairmanship of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) this year were also discussed during the talks in Belgrade.
Other items on Parmelin’s programme in Serbia included visits to the Science and Technology Park in Belgrade, which is also supported by Switzerland, and to a Nestlé factory in Surcin, as well as a meeting with business representatives.
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On Wednesday, Parmelin will travel on to North Macedonia. During the first presidential visit from Switzerland, meetings are planned in Skopje with President Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, Speaker of Parliament Afrim Gashi and Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski. A reception organised by the Swiss Chamber of Commerce in North Macedonia is also planned.
Adapted from German by AI/ac
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