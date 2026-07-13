Switzerland and Britain agree to extend free trade deal
Switzerland and Britain have concluded negotiations on an expanded free trade agreement. The agreement, which focuses on services, is intended to promote trade, investment and jobs.
Companies in sectors such as financial services and the natural sciences are set to benefit particularly from this, as Swiss president Guy Parmelin and British business secretary Peter Kyle explained in Bern. This will reduce administrative barriers and improve market access.
+ Switzerland and Britain “both ‘islands’ but in different ways”
Furthermore, it should become easier for business travellers and skilled workers to operate across borders. Added to this are improved framework conditions for data flows and the protection of intellectual property. Kyle described it as a “historic deal”.
According to Parmelin, the aim is to have the free trade agreement ready for signature by the end of this year. This will be followed by the respective domestic approval procedures.
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Switzerland and Britain pursue renewed free trade agreement
+ How we produce English news
Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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