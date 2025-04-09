The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
News
Foreign Affairs

Switzerland appoints special envoy to the US

Photo of people talking
On Wednesday, the Swiss government named Ambassador Gabriel Lüchinger to the role, amid the ongoing trade war initiated by US President Donald Trump. Keystone-SDA
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Switzerland is set to appoint a special envoy for relations with the United States. On Wednesday, the Swiss government named Ambassador Gabriel Lüchinger to the role, amid the ongoing trade war initiated by US President Donald Trump.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The Federal Council – Switzerland’s executive body – has announced plans to step up its engagement with the US to address key issues, particularly in trade, economics and finance. The decision was outlined in a press release from the government.

The temporary role of special envoy will offer a focused and additional channel for communication, primarily addressing international security. Lüchinger, who currently heads the International Security Division at the foreign ministry, has been appointed to this position.

The Federal Council has established a project team to manage Switzerland’s relations with the US. Led by Swiss foreign minister Ignazio Cassis, this initiative will involve all departments and run until the end of the year.

Translated from French with DeepL/sp

How we work

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then briefly reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team.

Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out the short survey on this page to help us understand your needs.

