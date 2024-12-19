Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Foreign Affairs

Switzerland assumes protecting power mandate for Ecuador in Venezuela

Woman holding up sign SOS Venezuela in Quito, Ecuador.
Venezuelans living in Ecuador protested the results of the Venezuelan elections which took place in July. Keystone
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Switzerland assumes protecting power mandate for Ecuador in Venezuela
Listening: Switzerland assumes protecting power mandate for Ecuador in Venezuela

At Quito's request, Switzerland will represent Ecuador's interests in Venezuela. Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis and Ecuador's ambassador to Switzerland, Verónica Bustamante Ponce, signed an agreement to this effect on Thursday.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The Swiss embassies in Quito and Caracas will now provide the diplomatic channel, the Swiss foreign ministry said on Thursday. Consular functions will be carried out by a section established to safeguard Ecuador’s interests. It will be legally attached to the Swiss embassy but located in the building of the Ecuadorian embassy in Caracas.

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Quito and Caracas severed diplomatic relations after the Venezuelan presidential elections last July, the foreign ministry explained. Diplomatic tensions between the two countries had been building prior to this.

+ Switzerland lands in middle of dispute between Mexico and Ecuador

Good offices are firmly rooted in Swiss diplomatic tradition. The mandate on behalf of Ecuador with Venezuela is in addition to the seven protective power mandates that Bern currently exercises.

Switzerland has represented Iran’s interests in Egypt since 1979, those of the United States in Iran since 1980, those of Russia in Georgia and those of Georgia in Russia since 2009, and those of Iran in Canada since 2019. Since this year, the Alpine country has also represented Ecuador’s interests in Mexico and Mexico’s interests in Ecuador.

Translated from French with DeepL/gw

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

Should Switzerland take measures to support its struggling industries?

Industrial policies are back in fashion, not only in the United States but also in the EU. Should Switzerland, where various industries are struggling, draw inspiration from such policies?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
14 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

Are direct democracies more vulnerable to disinformation?

The wave of disinformation is expected to particularly affect direct democracies such as Switzerland or many US states.

Join the discussion
14 Likes
36 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
374 Likes
258 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Meeting of OSCE states in Malta

More

Switzerland announces candidacy to chair OSCE in 2026

This content was published on Switzerland is officially in the running to chair the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) in 2026, the foreign ministry announced on Thursday.

Read more: Switzerland announces candidacy to chair OSCE in 2026
EPFL: security flaws in AI models

More

Swiss researchers find security flaws in AI models

This content was published on Artificial intelligence (AI) models can be manipulated despite existing safeguards. With targeted attacks, scientists in Lausanne have been able to trick these systems into generating dangerous or ethically dubious content.

Read more: Swiss researchers find security flaws in AI models
Indictment against two Swiss nationals for supporting IS

More

Two Swiss nationals indicted for supporting Islamic State

This content was published on The Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland has filed charges against two Swiss nationals, aged 22 and 28, who are accused of supporting the banned terrorist group Islamic State.

Read more: Two Swiss nationals indicted for supporting Islamic State
Parliament approves 2025 budget

More

Swiss parliament approves 2025 budget

This content was published on The Swiss parliament has finalised the 2025 federal budget, with the army receiving more money at the expense of foreign aid.

Read more: Swiss parliament approves 2025 budget

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR