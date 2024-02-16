Switzerland broadly positive about resuming EU talks

Swiss government hears broad support for resuming EU negotiations. KEYSTONE/© KEYSTONE / GAETAN BALLY

A two-month consultation period on reopening negotiations between Switzerland and the European Union has resulted in mainly positive support for the Swiss government resuming talks.

4 minutes

Keystone-SDA

Improvements are being demanded in terms of wage protection, electricity agreements, rail transport and social systems. The Swiss People’s Party has positioned itself as the main opponent of negotiations.

Support for negotiations comes from the Conference of Cantonal Governments, the Foreign Affairs Committees of the House of Representatives and the Senate, the Economic Affairs Committee of the House of Representatives, business associations, social partners, the Association of Swiss Cities and most political parties.

A comprehensive negotiation package with agreements in several areas is planned. While some are in favour of speedy negotiations, others are calling for improvements.

The various interest groups agree that the principle of “equal pay for equal work in the same place” should apply in the area of wage protection. For trade unions in particular, but also for the Swiss Employers’ Association and the parliamentary committees, additional safeguards are needed in the area of expenses regulations.

The expenses of posted workers must be aligned with the Swiss standard, otherwise there is a risk of wage dumping. The Swiss Federation of Trade Unions is also demanding that the pre-registration period for foreign tradespeople should not be shortened.

Social benefit protections

The negotiation package also includes an electricity agreement with the EU, which is intended to ensure grid stability and security of supply. During the consultation process, various parties expressed fears that the electricity market as a whole could be liberalised.

The social partners and parliamentary committees, for example, demanded that households and SMEs could remain in the basic supply even in the event of market liberalisation. The Association of Swiss Electricity Companies, on the other hand, pointed out that regulatory intervention should be carried out with great restraint.

In the case of the free movement of persons, this must not lead to abuse of the Swiss social system. Unlawful or undesirable receipt of social benefits must be prevented, parliamentary committees demanded.

There is also criticism of the overland transport agreement in the railway sector. The synchronised timetable and tariff integration in rail transport must be maintained. The trade union federation also fears a reduction in public services.

Horizon research

The trade associations emphasise the importance of unhindered access to the EU internal market. This requires the mutual recognition of conformity assessments so that Swiss products can be exported to the EU without hindrance. Due to the shortage of skilled labour in certain sectors, the associations emphasise the need to maintain the free movement of persons.

The People’s Party, on the other hand, describes the negotiations as a “treaty of subjugation”. With the envisaged agreement, Switzerland would “automatically” have to adopt EU law and accept foreign judges with the European Court of Justice. The party executive sees Switzerland’s welfare at risk.

The Federal Council is expected to approve the definitive negotiating mandate in March. On the EU side, the member states still have to approve the mandate.

As soon as the negotiations begin, talks will start on Switzerland’s participation in the EU’s Horizon research programme.

The European Commission will be responsible for negotiations with the Federal Council. It has already announced that it would like to reach a conclusion before the end of the legislative period. The legislature runs until autumn 2024.

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

