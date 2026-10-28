Switzerland completes most Gaza child asylum procedures

In total, 31 people from Gaza were granted temporary admission and 61 were granted refugee status, the State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) said on Wednesday. Keystone-SDA

Twenty injured children from Gaza were brought to Switzerland last year for treatment in Swiss hospitals. Most asylum procedures involving the children and their caregivers have now been concluded.

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

1 minute

Keystone-SDA Other languages: 2 Italiano it Arrivati da Gaza nel 2025, molti autorizzati a restare in Svizzera Original Read more: Arrivati da Gaza nel 2025, molti autorizzati a restare in Svizzera

العربية ar سويسرا تستكمل معظم إجراءات اللجوء لأطفال غزة ومرافقيهم Read more: سويسرا تستكمل معظم إجراءات اللجوء لأطفال غزة ومرافقيهم

In total, 31 people were granted temporary admission and 61 were granted refugee status, the State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) told the Keystone-ATS news agency on Wednesday.

In addition to the 92 cases that have been closed, four people are still awaiting a decision by the Federal Administrative Court (FAC) regarding their provisional admission, while the process has resumed for two others following an appeal.

Among those granted temporary admission, 24 have been recognised as stateless and are entitled to a residence permit. Currently, 82 hold a B residence permit, seven hold an F permit (provisionally admitted foreigners) and a further three have already left Switzerland permanently.

More

More Foreign Affairs Seven injured children from Gaza and families travel to Switzerland for treatment This content was published on Seven injured Palestinian children from Gaza took off on Friday morning from Amman in Jordan for Switzerland. They are to be treated in Swiss hospitals. Read more: Seven injured children from Gaza and families travel to Switzerland for treatment

By the end of October 2025, Bern had taken in seven injured children from Gaza along with their families. A further 13 arrived at the end of November, together with 78 accompanying adults. According to the SEM, all these people have undergone the standard asylum procedure.

More

More More injured children from Gaza arrive in Switzerland This content was published on On Friday, 13 injured children from Gaza arrived in Geneva and Zurich before being sent for treatment to various hospitals across the country. Read more: More injured children from Gaza arrive in Switzerland

+ How we produce news in English

Translated from Italian, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

Related Stories Popular Stories

Prefer Swissinfo on Google See more Swissinfo articles in your Google results. Learn more Close