Switzerland concerned about attacks on Saudi Arabia

Switzerland concerned about attacks on Saudi Arabia Keystone-SDA

In the wake of the Houthi militia’s ongoing attacks on Saudi Arabia, the Swiss authorities have expressed their deep concern at the escalation. They are calling on all parties to exercise the utmost restraint.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Schweiz besorgt über Angriffe auf Saudi-Arabien Original Read more: Schweiz besorgt über Angriffe auf Saudi-Arabien

The attacks could pose a serious threat to the civilian population and lead to further escalation in the region, the foreign ministry wrote on Saturday afternoon on the social media platform X.

In its statement, the ministry also called on all parties to comply with international law and to prioritise dialogue and diplomacy.

Last week, the Iran-backed Houthi militia seized Yemen’s west coast in a lightning offensive, thereby gaining access to the vital Bab al-Mandab Strait at the entrance to the Red Sea. Since the latest escalation in the Yemen war, Saudi Arabia has once again come under fire from its southern neighbour.

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In the early hours of Saturday morning, residents of Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, were woken by two loud explosions. These were the first attacks on the city since the conflict flared up again in July. Until now, the attacks had mainly targeted oil facilities and military bases in the south or on the Red Sea coast.

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Translated from Italian, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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