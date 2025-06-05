Switzerland condemns deadly attack on UN convoy in Sudan

Switzerland condemns deadly attack on UN convoy in Sudan Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Switzerland has strongly condemned the deadly attack on a United Nations humanitarian convoy in Sudan in which five people were killed.

3 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Schweiz verurteilt tödlichen Angriff auf Uno-Konvoi im Sudan Original Read more: Schweiz verurteilt tödlichen Angriff auf Uno-Konvoi im Sudan

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) issued its condemnation on the social media platform X.

As a member of the ALPS Group, Switzerland also called on the parties to the conflict to urgently allow humanitarian aid in accordance with international humanitarian law (IHL) and recognised humanitarian principles. “Humanitarian aid workers must never be a target,” the Swiss UN representation also wrote on X.

+ Can peace efforts end the Sudan conflict?

According to the UN, the incident occurred on Tuesday in the embattled Sudanese region of North Darfur. According to UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric, the attack took place near the village of Al-Koma, around 80 kilometres north-east of the city of El Fascher. It was probably a drone attack. It is not yet clear who was behind the attack.

According to the FDFA, the vehicles in the convoy, organised by the World Food Programme (WFP) and the UN children’s charity Unicef, had previously travelled around 1,800 kilometres through difficult and dangerous terrain and were waiting at the side of the road for further permission to pass when they were attacked.

“We condemn this appalling act of violence against humanitarian personnel in the strongest possible terms,” said Dujarric. “These people are literally risking their lives to reach needy children and families in famine-stricken regions.”

Government troops under de facto ruler Abdel-Fattah al-Burhan have been fighting for supremacy in the north-east African country of Sudan against the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia since April 2023. According to UN figures, almost 12.4 million people have fled within the country or to neighbouring states. Hundreds of thousands are at risk of starvation.

More

More Switzerland reaffirms support for war-torn Sudan This content was published on Switzerland pledges its continued support for war-torn Sudan at an international donor conference in London. Read more: Switzerland reaffirms support for war-torn Sudan

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

How we use technology to translate We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch