The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Login
News
Foreign Affairs

Switzerland condemns deadly attack on UN convoy in Sudan

Switzerland condemns deadly attack on UN convoy in Sudan
Switzerland condemns deadly attack on UN convoy in Sudan Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Switzerland condemns deadly attack on UN convoy in Sudan
Listening: Switzerland condemns deadly attack on UN convoy in Sudan

Switzerland has strongly condemned the deadly attack on a United Nations humanitarian convoy in Sudan in which five people were killed.

This content was published on
3 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) issued its condemnation on the social media platform X.

As a member of the ALPS Group, Switzerland also called on the parties to the conflict to urgently allow humanitarian aid in accordance with international humanitarian law (IHL) and recognised humanitarian principles. “Humanitarian aid workers must never be a target,” the Swiss UN representation also wrote on X.

+ Can peace efforts end the Sudan conflict?

According to the UN, the incident occurred on Tuesday in the embattled Sudanese region of North Darfur. According to UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric, the attack took place near the village of Al-Koma, around 80 kilometres north-east of the city of El Fascher. It was probably a drone attack. It is not yet clear who was behind the attack.

According to the FDFA, the vehicles in the convoy, organised by the World Food Programme (WFP) and the UN children’s charity Unicef, had previously travelled around 1,800 kilometres through difficult and dangerous terrain and were waiting at the side of the road for further permission to pass when they were attacked.

“We condemn this appalling act of violence against humanitarian personnel in the strongest possible terms,” said Dujarric. “These people are literally risking their lives to reach needy children and families in famine-stricken regions.”

Government troops under de facto ruler Abdel-Fattah al-Burhan have been fighting for supremacy in the north-east African country of Sudan against the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia since April 2023. According to UN figures, almost 12.4 million people have fled within the country or to neighbouring states. Hundreds of thousands are at risk of starvation.

More

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. 

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Dorian Burkhalter

Is there a future for the humanitarian sector? What should it look like?

With key donors cutting aid budgets, the humanitarian sector faces a crisis. What strategies can organisations adopt to navigate this challenge?

Join the discussion
8 Likes
12 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What impact do social media platforms have on democratic debate?

Do Facebook, X, TikTok and co. foster a diverse and dynamic “digital public square”? Or do they just make people angrier and more entrenched?

Join the discussion
12 Likes
13 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Marc Leutenegger

What are your experiences with housing shortages and rising property prices?

Switzerland is steering towards a housing crisis. Are there solutions?

Join the discussion
28 Likes
51 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Karin Keller-Sutter will no longer be able to speak English to counterparts

More

Will Swiss president be forbidden from speaking English to counterparts?

This content was published on Switzerland's president, Karin Keller-Sutter, should use one of the country's four national languages when communicating with international organisations, and not English, according to a motion that passed on Wednesday.

Read more: Will Swiss president be forbidden from speaking English to counterparts?
81-year-old Swiss man is in Tunisian prison

More

Elderly Swiss-Tunisian man held in prison in Tunisia

This content was published on An 81-year-old Swiss-Tunisian dual national is being held in a Tunisian prison. The former manager of the UN refugee agency UNHCR was arrested a year ago, according to Amnesty International.

Read more: Elderly Swiss-Tunisian man held in prison in Tunisia

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR