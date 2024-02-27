Switzerland condemns use of chemical weapons in Syria

Switzerland took note of the OPCW report and strongly condemned the use of chemical weapons KEYSTONE/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Switzerland has condemned the use of chemical weapons in Syria. In a recently published report, the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) held the terrorist organisation Islamic State (IS) responsible for such a use in Marea in northern Syria in 2015.

Keystone-SDA

Switzerland took note of the OPCW report and strongly condemned the use of chemical weapons, according to a statement issued by the government on Monday.

It demanded that all parties to the conflict in Syria refrain from using chemical weapons and comply with their obligations under international humanitarian law. In addition, those responsible for crimes under international law in Syria must be held accountable.

A committee of enquiry of the OPCW had concluded that there were reasonable grounds to believe that Islamic State units had used mustard gas in attacks against rebels to capture the city of Marea.

A controversy arose at the UN in 2016 over responsibility for the use of chemical weapons in Marea in the province of Aleppo. The Syrian government under President Bashar al-Assad also came under suspicion.

