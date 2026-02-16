Switzerland ‘considers European alternative’ to Patriot missiles

Switzerland is reportedly weighing up a European alternative to Patriot missiles following delays in the delivery of the United States defence system. Such a move could be contentious, considering the economic stakes and tensions with Washington.

RTS

Washington has postponed the delivery of five Patriot anti-missile batteries units to Switzerland indefinitely, giving priority to Ukraine.

Meanwhile, a European option is emerging, with the Medium Range/Land-based Surface-to-Air Defence System “SAMP/T”, one of the few credible alternatives to the Patriot, developed by a Franco-Italian consortium and led by the Organisation for Joint Armament Cooperation in Europe.

The producers have already made a clear commitment to Switzerland: “If Switzerland places an order today, we could deliver our system by 2029,” reports the NZZ am Sonntag.

Swift delivery of a defense system is a strong argument given the significant risk posed by an aerial attack on Switzerland. Parliamentarians both on the right and the left are frustrated by US delays.

“I view this European alternative very favourably. It is also the government’s desire to work with European partners. The Patriot system will not arrive in Switzerland for years, or perhaps not at all,” said Green Party parliamentarian Clarence Chollet.

Downpayment of CHF700m

Switzerland is not ruling out an alternative, according to Robert Scheidegger, deputy secretary general of the Swiss defence ministry.

“You can assume that we have asked ourselves this question and that we will certainly discuss it in the Federal Council. We will then communicate, if necessary, the direction we will take,” he said.

However, giving up on buying American missiles could cost Switzerland dearly, given US President Donald Trump’s erratic tariff policy.

Switzerland has already paid some CHF700 million as a down payment. “I can imagine that we will not be able to withdraw from this contract without paying a penalty. We will then have to see whether we still claim this reimbursement or whether we deduct it from the existing contract for the F-35 aircraft,” said Swiss People’s Party politician Mauro Tuena.

In the coming weeks, the government should clarify whether the US will still deliver the Patriots by 2030, and at what price.

Adapted from French by AI/mga

