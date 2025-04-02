The consequences of cuts to Swiss foreign aid

The Swiss government is ending its development aid programmes for Albania, Bangladesh and Zambia. The decision followed parliament's vote to cut CHF110 million ($121 million) from the 2025 international cooperation budget.

Kaoru Uda

I'm a reporter specialised in Swiss foreign affairs, Japanese-Swiss relations and assisted suicide. I'm also an editor in the Japanese department. I worked for a Japanese newspaper for 10 years, covering a wide range of topics including crime, politics, and sports. Since 2017, I have been writing for SWI swissinfo.ch, focusing on social issues, particularly assisted suicide. Julie Hunt I have a wealth of experience as a journalist working in Switzerland and enjoy producing videos, articles and podcasts on a range of subjects, recently focused mainly on politics and the environment. Born in the UK, I studied law at Nottingham University, then went on to attend the first-ever post-graduate radio journalism college in London. After working as a radio journalist in the UK and then Switzerland from 1984 to 1995, I returned to the UK to complete a post-graduate diploma in film at Bournemouth Film School. I have been working as a video journalist ever since.

The cuts come at a time when global needs continue to outstrip available funds, with only a fraction of humanitarian appeals being fully met.

