The consequences of cuts to Swiss foreign aid

The Swiss government is ending its development aid programmes for Albania, Bangladesh and Zambia. The decision followed parliament's vote to cut CHF110 million ($121 million) from the 2025 international cooperation budget.

The cuts come at a time when global needs continue to outstrip available funds, with only a fraction of humanitarian appeals being fully met.

What is your opinion? Join the debate:

External Content
The National Council cuts funding for Swiss aid abroad

Swiss parliament cuts foreign aid budget

This content was published on The House of Representatives on Wednesday cut the foreign aid budget by CHF250 million ($282 million) in favour of the army.

