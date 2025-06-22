Switzerland ‘deeply alarmed’ by Middle East escalation
Switzerland has voiced serious concern over the rising tensions in the Middle East. The foreign ministry is urging all sides to show maximum restraint and avoid further escalation.
“Switzerland is deeply alarmed by the dangerous escalation between Israel and Iran since June 13, including today’s attacks by the United States,” the foreign ministry wrote on X on Sunday.
External Content
#IranExternal link | #SwitzerlandExternal link is deeply alarmed by the dangerous escalation between 🇮🇱 and 🇮🇷 since 13 June, including today’s attacks by the 🇺🇸.— Swiss MFA (@SwissMFA) June 22, 2025External link
🇨🇭underscores the importance of full respect for international law, including the #UNExternal link Charter and #IHLExternal link.
We urge all parties to exercise…
The ministry also urged all sides to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure and to return to diplomacy without delay.
UN chief ‘alarmed’ by US strikes in Iran
“I am gravely alarmed by the use of force by the United States against Iran today,” said the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.
“This is a dangerous escalation in a region already on the edge – and a direct threat to international peace and security,” he wrote on X on Sunday.
