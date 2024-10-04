Switzerland will deliver rubble removal equipment to Ukraine

Switzerland delivers equipment worth 5.6 million to Ukraine Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Thirty rubble removal machines and thirty fire-fighting pumps will be delivering to the Ukraine in the next few days. The total value of these goods is CHF5.6 million (about $6.5 million).

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr La Suisse livre du matériel à l’Ukraine à hauteur de 5,6 millions Original Read more: La Suisse livre du matériel à l’Ukraine à hauteur de 5,6 millions

The Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC) will finance and organise the transport, which will take place by rail for environmental reasons, the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) said in a press release on Friday. A train chartered by the SDC will leave Switzerland in the next few days. It will take several days to reach Ukraine.

+ Get the most important Swiss news directly in your inbox

The handling equipment for clearing rubble and rubble and the water pumps for extinguishing fires have been donated by the Federal Department of Defence. They will be handed over to the Ukrainian Ministry of the Interior’s Civil Protection.

Switzerland had already delivered such equipment in October 2022, according to the FDFA.

Adapted from French by DeepL/ac

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.