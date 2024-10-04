Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
News
Foreign affairs

Switzerland will deliver rubble removal equipment to Ukraine

Switzerland delivers equipment worth 5.6 million to Ukraine
Keystone-SDA
Switzerland will deliver rubble removal equipment to Ukraine
Listening: Switzerland will deliver rubble removal equipment to Ukraine

Thirty rubble removal machines and thirty fire-fighting pumps will be delivering to the Ukraine in the next few days. The total value of these goods is CHF5.6 million (about $6.5 million).

The Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC) will finance and organise the transport, which will take place by rail for environmental reasons, the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) said in a press release on Friday. A train chartered by the SDC will leave Switzerland in the next few days. It will take several days to reach Ukraine.

The handling equipment for clearing rubble and rubble and the water pumps for extinguishing fires have been donated by the Federal Department of Defence. They will be handed over to the Ukrainian Ministry of the Interior’s Civil Protection.

Switzerland had already delivered such equipment in October 2022, according to the FDFA.

